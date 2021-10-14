Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,383. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $97.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day moving average is $151.34.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

