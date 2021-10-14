Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce $2.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,292. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

