Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.87. Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 217.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.51. 19,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,811. Incyte has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

