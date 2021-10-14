Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post $4.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.08. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $8.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $24.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.16 to $26.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $17.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $190.00 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.