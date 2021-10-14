Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce $44.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.37 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,239.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $122.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $144.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $363.95 million, with estimates ranging from $308.30 million to $415.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of LIND opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

