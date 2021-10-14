Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

NYSE:OPBK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 17,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

