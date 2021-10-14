Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report sales of $269.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.93 million to $272.00 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.