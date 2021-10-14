Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.83). Outset Medical posted earnings of ($2.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Outset Medical stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.16. 113,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,111 shares of company stock worth $6,202,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

