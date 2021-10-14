Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.40 Million

Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce $482.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $479.50 million to $485.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $492.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

