Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Earnings of $5.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the highest is $7.70. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $8.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $30.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.24 to $34.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $27.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.18 to $39.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $667.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $263.34 and a 52 week high of $692.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.23.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

