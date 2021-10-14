Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ON (ONON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ON (NYSE: ONON) recently:

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – ON is now covered by analysts at Williams Capital. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ON stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,393. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $84,000.

