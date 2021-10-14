Analysts Set Expectations for Tenaris S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE:TS opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

