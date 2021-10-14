Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 14th (A, AFMD, ALNA, ARNC, AVGO, AVTR, BAM, BZLFY, CCEP, CDXS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 14th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $47.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $32.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CR Power) is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Thermal Power; Renewable Energy; and Coal Mining. Thermal Power is CR Power’s strategic development priority, focusing on developing large-scale coastal thermal power plants, heat and power cogeneration plants, and coal-electricity integration projects. CR Power maintains the position of an industry leader as it continuously improves energy utilization efficiency and reduces emission. Renewable Energy segment is engaged in wind power generation, hydroelectric power generation and photovoltaic power generation, as well as the sales of electricity. Coal Mining segment is engaged in the mining of coal mines, as well as the sales of coal. CR Power’s coal business, mainly located in Shanxi, Henan, Hunan, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia, Guizhou and other provinces, produces, processes and also distributes high-quality coal resources. “

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $24.00 to $30.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $655.00 to $696.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

