Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 14th (ARL, GXI, INZY, IPI, IPSC, IRT, JANX, JSAIY, KELYA, KEP)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 14th:

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Get Aareal Bank AG alerts:

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €86.20 ($101.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KLDiscovery Inc. provides technology-enabled services and software to law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews and managed document review services. KLDiscovery Inc., formerly known as Pivotal Acq CP, is based in McLean, United States. “

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €128.00 ($150.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €82.50 ($97.06) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.