Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX):

10/12/2021 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $66.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Pacira BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Pacira BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pacira changed its name to Pacira BioSciences after acquiring MyoScience in 2019, following which it added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. The company’s heavy dependence on Exparel for growth remains a major concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock. Lack of pipeline candidates also remains a headwind for Pacira. Moreover, sales are constantly being hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is a woe. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Pacira's top line mainly comprises of contributions from Exparel and revenues from royalties iovera system. The recent label expansion of the drug in pediatric patients is expected to boost sales. Meanwhile, Exparel was recently approved in Europe, which should drive sales further.”

Shares of PCRX opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Pacira BioSciences Inc alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,103,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.