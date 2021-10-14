Analyzing American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 5.25 $97.37 million $2.12 13.44 American Homes 4 Rent $1.18 billion 10.83 $140.37 million $1.16 34.22

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corporate Office Properties Trust and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 7 1 2.64

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $43.81, indicating a potential upside of 10.37%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 13.24% 5.28% 2.15% American Homes 4 Rent 12.45% 2.41% 1.58%

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

