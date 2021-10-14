Analyzing Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 5.73 -$13.55 million $0.46 22.91 Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 7.59 $121.82 million $0.47 26.53

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy. Earthstone Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy -11.78% 5.09% 3.80% Black Stone Minerals 33.35% 19.35% 11.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Earthstone Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 0 4 0 2.60 Black Stone Minerals 0 1 1 1 3.00

Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 52.75%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $12.81, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Earthstone Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

