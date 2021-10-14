Analyzing Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

This table compares Escalon Medical and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $9.40 million 0.20 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.83 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.20

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis.

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical -7.29% -95.83% -12.37% Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71%

Risk & Volatility

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Escalon Medical and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 330.62%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Summary

Nuwellis beats Escalon Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.