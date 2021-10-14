Analyzing Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) & Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 2 3 0 2.60 Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 2 3 0 2.60 Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.35%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Infobird.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Infobird’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $1.01 billion 6.36 -$147.47 million ($0.90) -31.84 Infobird $14.53 million 3.88 $4.00 million N/A N/A

Infobird has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Infobird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -10.68% -10.07% -6.80% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Infobird on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others. It also provides IoTÂ-smart living solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

