Analyzing Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Ambrx Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 7.30 $432.79 million $1.53 44.85 Ambrx Biopharma $13.67 million 31.52 -$16.54 million N/A N/A

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ambrx Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Novozymes A/S and Ambrx Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 3 2 0 2.00 Ambrx Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus target price of $33.43, indicating a potential upside of 192.25%. Given Ambrx Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambrx Biopharma is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and other cancers, as well as other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications. In addition, it is developing ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the Ã and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell; and ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers. The company has license agreements with NovoCodex, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Agensys, Inc., Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., University of California, BeiGene, Ltd., The Scripps Research Institute and The California Research Institute of Biomedical Research, AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and Elanco Animal Health. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in La Jolla, California.

