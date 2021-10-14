Analyzing Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) & Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Berkeley Lights, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Berkeley Lights 0 2 4 0 2.67

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.63%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $78.83, suggesting a potential upside of 251.46%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Berkeley Lights’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 58.92 -$6.78 million N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 23.41 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -16.14

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkeley Lights.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

