Analyzing Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) and Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) and Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Roth CH Acquisition III and Dycom Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roth CH Acquisition III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dycom Industries 0 0 5 0 3.00

Roth CH Acquisition III currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.18%. Dycom Industries has a consensus price target of $91.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Dycom Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Roth CH Acquisition III and Dycom Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A Dycom Industries 1.59% 5.95% 2.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roth CH Acquisition III and Dycom Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dycom Industries $3.20 billion 0.65 $34.34 million $2.54 27.26

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats Roth CH Acquisition III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

