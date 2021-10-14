Analyzing Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A Qudian 80.99% 16.50% 14.43%

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Qudian $565.21 million 0.70 $146.95 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sunlight Financial and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.55%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Qudian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qudian beats Sunlight Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

