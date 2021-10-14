Andrew Ross Buys 15,000 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Andrew Ross bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

Shares of POLR traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 773 ($10.10). The company had a trading volume of 431,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,561. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of £773.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 845.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 818.17.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

