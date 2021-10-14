Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 61.4% in September

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the September 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGLOY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.20. 146,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,338. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

