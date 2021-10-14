Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.40 and last traded at $96.40. Approximately 332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ansell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Ansell alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $3.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Ansell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.