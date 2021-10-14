APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 20,600 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.39% of Genuine Parts worth $59,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $124.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

