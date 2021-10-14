APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 466,863 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 121.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.39% of Incyte worth $60,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Incyte by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.86. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

