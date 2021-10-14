APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,967 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.38% of Hess worth $87,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.26 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

