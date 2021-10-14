APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 77,903 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.34% of Rogers Communications worth $77,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,719,000 after buying an additional 107,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

