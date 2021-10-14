APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,136 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $69,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 51.2% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 680,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,703,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

