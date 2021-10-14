APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 428,929 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $63,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.33 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.91.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

