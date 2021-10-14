APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,470 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $60,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

NYSE CP opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

