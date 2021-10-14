APG Asset Management N.V. Has $63.42 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.75% of Everest Re Group worth $63,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $266.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.35. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

