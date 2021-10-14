APG Asset Management N.V. Has $64.04 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,680 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.35% of Edison International worth $64,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Edison International by 249.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,437,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.