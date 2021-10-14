APG Asset Management N.V. Has $70.64 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 131,481 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Stryker worth $70,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $256.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.65 and a 200-day moving average of $261.19. The stock has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

