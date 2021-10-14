APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 5,600 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.38% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $61,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

BIO stock opened at $708.84 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $775.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

