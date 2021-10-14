APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.86% of Sealed Air worth $64,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 23.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

NYSE SEE opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

