APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546,137 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,774 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $65,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.