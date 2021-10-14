APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,999,545 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,632,973 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.22% of Barrick Gold worth $69,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 145,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,820 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

