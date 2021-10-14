APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298,891 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $60,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

