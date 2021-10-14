APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $67,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $587,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $222,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $3,693,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,360.44 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $985.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,508.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,391.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

