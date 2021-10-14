APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,400 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.29% of AutoZone worth $77,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 118.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,683.08 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,738.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,619.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,532.74. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

