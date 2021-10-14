APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 173,046 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,046 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.35% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $90,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 444,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.