APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,514 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.52% of CMS Energy worth $75,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 233,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

