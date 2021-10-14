APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 25,554 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,554 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.14% of Canadian National Railway worth $88,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

