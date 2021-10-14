APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 27,000 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Anthem worth $58,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,248 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Anthem stock opened at $375.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.44. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

