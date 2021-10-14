APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 50,836 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,836 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.71% of Crown worth $82,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Shares of CCK opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.90 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

