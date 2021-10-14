APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 814,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,495 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.29% of Hilton Worldwide worth $82,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $328,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $140.83 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $145.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

