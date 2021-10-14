APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.45% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $89,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 48.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

